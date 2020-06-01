Family Dinners from Village Catering Are the Perfect Weekend Treat

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- What's for dinner? After a long week of work, even simple cooking can feel stressful and overwhelming. Village Catering is proud to announce that they are currently offering family dinners to go in Philadelphia for anyone who needs a break this weekend.



Though restaurants across the state continue to stay closed for dine-in services, Village Catering is currently providing to-go dinners fit for families. Village Catering's easy takeout dinners feature the same quality ingredients and expert creation as their dine-in services but are safe during social distancing. Village Catering's team has crafted a delicious menu of to-go meals that both kids and adults will love. From moist, juicy turkey breast meals to classic chicken tenders, there's a favorite for everyone on Village Catering's new to-go menu.



In addition to family meals, Village Catering also provides lunch deliveries in Philadelphia to business owners and essential employees. Boxed and hot lunches from the team at Village Catering are ideal for any workplace and provide a quick and easy was to grab lunch on the go. Like their family dinner menu, there are also plenty of meal options to choose from on their delivery meal list.



Need a break? Now is the ideal time to pick up a to-go dinner from Village Catering. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Village Catering or who would like to schedule their dinner pick-up is encouraged to give their team a call today. To view their complete list of current menu options, residents are encouraged to pay them a visit online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.