Family Divorce Solutions Elects New Board Members

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- The Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley has a new Board of Directors with Leslie K. Howell, as their first Black female president.



Leslie K. Howell is a collaborative divorce lawyer, mediator and consulting attorney. Ms. Howell is proud to be president and a member of Family Divorce Solutions because of the group's continued desire to educate couples about amicable processes, such as collaborative divorce and mediation. In addition, she loves the fact that the members are child-centered and continuously study techniques to resolve disputes out of court, which are traits that make it a group in which she is honored to play such a big role.



She earned her degrees at the University of Southern California and was admitted to the California Bar in 2001, the same year she graduated law school. She has practiced family law ever since. She specializes in divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support and community property issues, and is dedicated to helping families resolve their divorce matters without going to court.



Before becoming a family law attorney, Ms. Howell was a jazz singer from L.A., who also lived and performed in New York City, Japan and Hawaii.



She is joined by eight other board members.



Ms. Howell takes the helm of the organization from Alex Weinberger, who stays on the Board as the immediate past president. Mr. Weinberger is a Certified Financial Planner practitioner and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst. "Alex did a wonderful job leading the organization for the past year. I learned a great deal from him. I appreciate the way he helped us to grow and bring more benefits to the members and offer more to the people we serve," Ms. Howell said. "I look forward to taking the reins and continuing to move us forward." Mr. Weinberger took over as the world was just beginning the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Howell said he rose to the challenges these conditions created.



Ty Supancic is the Board's Vice President and an attorney specializing in Collaborative Law and Consensual Dispute Resolution. He is passionate about guiding couples through a loving reorganization of their family while minimizing their legal fees by utilizing state-of-the art consensual dispute resolution protocols.



Darlene Wanger has practiced family law for more than 15 years and now at Kaplan-Wanger in Century City. She specializes in divorce mediation. As the Board's secretary, she is charged with keeping minutes of the meetings and letting the Board know of upcoming meetings.



Stephanie Maloney, CDFA, CFP, works on the financial side of a collaborative divorce. As a neutral financial professional, she guides both sides to the best decision for their joint assets. As treasurer, she oversees the organization's finances, making regular reports to the Board and membership as requested.



Barbara Irshay Zipperman is a family law attorney with 34 years of experience exclusively in this area of practice. She is a Member at Large and the Chair of Protocol and Programs. She will assist Ms. Howell in planning member events and events for the general public.



James E. Walton, Ph.D., LMFT is the Marketing Chair and a member of the Executive Committee. He is a Licensed Family Therapist with a doctorate in Clinical Psychology and has a Masters degree in Family Therapy and an MBA in Global Management. He helps families cope with the mental and emotional turmoil divorce often brings. As Marketing Chair, he works closely with Ms. Howell and Ms. Zipperman to present the services that FDS offers to the public.



Warren R. Sacks is a CPA accredited in business Valuation (ABV) and Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF) with nearly 30 years of experience helping clients work through financial matters in collaborative divorces. His goal is to prepare fair and unbiased financial reporting to the clients to enable their marital dissolution process to be as easy and effective as possible. He was a past president and is a Member at Large.



Kevin Chroman, a past president, is a Member at Large and is a collaborative divorce attorney. He graduated with a law degree from Loyola. He works to provide safe, cost-saving and peaceful divorce for both sides.



As members-at-large, they generally represent the members of the Association and bring concerns and issues to the Board's attention.



Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley is an association of lawyers, mental health professionals and financial experts. The Association offers seminars for members and the general public about the collaborative divorce process. For more information about the new Board or the Association's mission, visit FamilyDivorceSolutions.com.



About Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley

Divorce isn't something most people want to think about, but if you find yourself needing the guidance of an experienced team of professionals, look no further than Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley. It is our ultimate goal to get both spouses together so a solution can be worked out as quickly as possible. Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley was born in 2011 with the idea that divorce doesn't always have to be ugly. The collaborative process will address the emotional needs of the whole family without allowing the negativity to impact children and other family members. If you would like to schedule a consultation, please contact us at (818) 933-4504. We hate that you are going through this, but we are glad to help in any way we can.



