Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley Announces New Board Member Certified Financial Planner Alex Weinberger

Mr. Weinberger is a Certified Financial Planner™ practitioner and Certified Divorce Financial Analysts™ (CDFA™).



"I appreciate the faith the members of the FDS have placed in me by electing me as the association's president. I look forward to building on what past presidents started. I look forward to leading the group and improving what is already an outstanding organization," he said. "The new executive board members have ideas of their own and we will work together to bring the best to reality."



Mr. Weinberger introduced the other executive board members.



Kevin Chroman is the immediate past president. He is a family law attorney. "Family Divorce Solution is in good hands now," Mr. Chroman said. "The membership made a good choice in choosing Alex. He worked well with me as vice president and I am ready to support him as president."



Sharon S. Kianfar is a family law attorney specializing in mediation and collaborative practice. She is the FDS Vice President. She has litigated and mediated all types of family law matters, including divorce and legal separation, paternity, child custody, child and spousal support, division of community property, and pre-marital and post-marital agreements. She also serves as a consulting attorney for a wide range of family law matters. She is next in line for the presidency.



Darlene Wanger is the board secretary. She is a family law attorney and launched her career representing domestic abuse survivors. She specializes in complex child custody matters, including cases where there is parental alienation, substance abuse issues, mental health issues, or children with special needs. She also has expertise in complex financial matters, and working with experts, including forensic accountants.



Stephanie Maloney is the treasurer. She is also a Certified Financial Planner and a CDFA. As a financial neutral, she assists her clients in obtaining and organizing their financial records. She then helps them explore options with regard to settlement in a fair and unbiased way with compassion and infinite patience.



Cynthia Todd is the social chair. She is a collaborative attorney, mediator, and family law attorney, who has practiced family law since 2001.



Dr. James Walton is a member at large and the marketing chair. He will help spread the word about the Collaboration. He holds a doctorate in Clinical Psychology, a master's in Family Therapy, and an MBA in Global Management. Dr. Walton specializes in helping divorcing couples process their break up in a constructive and empowering way, saving them money, heartache and time as a dispute coach.



Other members-at-large are:



- Ty Supanic, a collaborative attorney who used to work in the entertainment industry. Having gone through a divorce himself, he understands the process and the need to find a peaceful resolution.



- Warren Sacks is a CPA and a Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF ®). He explains complicated financial information so it is understandable, providing options to clients so they can choose the options that best meet the client's interests.



"This is a sterling group of people. All are leaders in their fields and bring so much experience and knowledge to the Collaboration. It is going to be a delight to work with them," Mr. Weinberger said.



About Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley

Divorce isn't something most people want to think about, but if you find yourself needing the guidance of an experienced team of attorneys, neutral financials and mental health professionals, look no further than Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley. It is our goal to get both spouses together so a solution can be worked out as smoothly as possible. Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley was born in 2011 with the idea that divorce doesn't always have to be ugly. The collaborative process will address the emotional needs of the whole family without allowing the negativity to impact children and other family members. If you would like to schedule a consultation, please contact us at (818) 933-4504. We hate that you are going through this, but we are glad to help in any way we can.



