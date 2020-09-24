Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley Announces Team Attorney as Elite Lawyer

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- Family and Divorce Solutions is pleased to announce one of the Members in the group was recently selected and became a full member of the Elite Lawyer group.



Created as a way to match the best possible attorney to their specific client needs, the Elite Lawyer group has a rigorous and detailed process for membership. It begins with a nomination and leads into a very detailed review and evaluation process. For many, simply being nominated is enough of an accolade.



Leslie Howell, J.D. 2001, University of Southern California, has been a member of Family Divorce Solutions for some time. She specializes in the fields of divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support and community property division.



Family Divorce Solutions is a collaborative divorce practice, helping marital partners divorce respectfully and peacefully without going to court. The collaborative divorce team consists of two attorneys, a financial neutral and a mental health professional, if needed. The goal of the group is to resolve marital issues in a way that is compatible to both spouses and focuses on preserving the family unit.



The group also offers a free Divorce Options™ workshop. This free online workshop educates individuals considering divorce as to the different divorces processes available and the pros and cons of each.



Additional information about the free workshops as well as the other services offered is available at its website. Visit https://www.familydivorcesolutions.com for details and to sign up for the next available online workshop.



About Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley

Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley's ultimate goal is to provide couples with the support, education and respectful divorce that they want – on their terms without going to court. Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley was established in 2011 with the idea that divorce doesn't always have to be ugly. The collaborative process will address the emotional needs of the whole family without allowing the negativity to impact your children and other family members. If you would like to schedule a consultation, please contact us at (818) 933-4504.



Media Contact:

Warren Sacks

Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley

21900 Burbank Blvd

Woodland Hills CA 91367

818-933-4504

wsacks@familydivorcesolutions.com

https://www.familydivorcesolutions.com