Family Divorce Solutions Proudly Announces Super Lawyers Recognition of the Nations Top Attorneys and Prestigious Award Earners

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Three members of Family Divorce Solutions were recently named to the Super Lawyers list of the nation's top attorneys and two others also earned prestigious awards.



Barbara Irshay Zipperman was named a Super Lawyer in 2017, and is on the list for the fourth year in a row.



Barbara Zipperman, added to the Super Lawyers list in 2017, is on the list for the third year in a row.



Ms. Goodman has practiced law for more than 20 years. She has her doctorate in Depth Psychology to improve her performance as a collaborative divorce attorney.



"This is quite an honor, especially when you consider the rigorous selection process and Super Lawyers only accepts five percent of the state's practicing attorneys," she said.



Mr. Bennett worked as an attorney for more than 30 years. He is the co-founder of Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley.



"This is great news, both for myself and my colleagues at Family Divorce Solutions. To have three of us on this list speak volumes to the kind of professionals in our group," he said.



Ms. Zipperman has worked in family law for more than three decades now. She was a founding member of Family Divorce Solutions and it's Past President. She serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Collaborative Family Law Association.



"This recognition motivates and inspires me to continue to hone my skills as a as a professional and to promote the collaborative divorce process in California. We have made great strides to offer collaborative services in the past years and we can continue to improve offering the Collaborative Divorce Process to the community," she said.



Ty Supancic was named a Rising Star in 2018 and returns to that list this year. To be a Rising Star, an attorney has to be under 40 and in practice for less than 10 years.



"I'm just humbled that other attorneys in California think so highly of me. This award reminds me every day of why I am in this field and why I come to work every day," he said.



Jami Fosgate made it to the Pasadena's Top Lawyers 2020 list. Ms. Fosgate began practice in 2004. She is one of nine attorneys to receive this honor in the Alternate Dispute Resolution category



"This is quite an honor. Pasadena Magazine had plenty of attorneys to choose from and I am humbled they chose me. I am equally excited to associate with the caliber of professionals that are on the Super Lawyers list," she said.



Family Divorce Solutions is comprised of experienced, licensed and trained attorneys, mental health professionals and financial neutrals. The association concentrates on divorce cases and family law. Mental health professionals and financial experts are brought in to give other-than-legal advice clients.



Family Divorce Solutions offers free Divorce Options Workshops every Friday. These workshops are for individuals or couples wanting to learn more about the separation process.



"This is not a sales meeting," Mr. Bennett said. "This is information, news and advice for people who are separating. Of course, you can talk with any of the professionals after the meeting to discuss your personal situation, but that is not required and is entirely up to you."



About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. This selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. No more than five percent of the lawyers in any state are on the list of Super Lawyers each year.



About Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley

Divorce isn't something most people want to think about but if you find yourself needing the guidance of an experienced team of attorneys, look no further than Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley. It is our ultimate goal to get both parties together so a solution can be worked out as quickly as possible. Family Divorce Solutions of San Fernando Valley was born in 2011 with the idea that divorce doesn't always have to be ugly. The collaborative process will address the emotional needs of the whole family without allowing the negativity to impact children and other family members. If you would like to schedule a consultation, please contact us at (818) 933-4504. We hate that you are going through this but we are glad to help in any way we can.



