Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

An investor in shares of Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Family Dollar Stores, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) between October 3, 2012 and January 2, 2013, have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 22, 2013.



Family Dollar Stores, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $7.4 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Aug. 29, 2009 to over $8.54 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Aug. 27, 2011 and that its respective time period increased from $291.27 million to $388.44 million.



Shares of Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) grew from as low as slightly below $26 in early 2009 to as high as $73.26 per share in June 2012.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) common stock during the period between October 3, 2012 and January 2, 2013, that Family Dollar Stores, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding Family Dollar’s then-present sales demand, profitability and financial results for the first quarter of 2013, ended November 24, 2012, and for December 2012.



On October 3, 2012, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. reported sales and earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended August 25, 2012. Its Total Revenue increased to over $9.33 billion with a Net Income of $422.24 million for the 52 week period that ended on Aug. 25, 2012. Among other things, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. issued its EPS guidance for the 53 week year ending on August 31, 2013. Family Dollar Stores, Inc. said that for the 53-week year ending August 31, 2013, the Company expects that earnings per diluted share will be between $4.10 and $4.40, compared with $3.58 in fiscal 2012.



The plaintiff claims that as a result of defendants’ statements, Family Dollar’s stock traded at artificially inflated prices between October 3, 2012 and January 2, 2013, reaching a high of $71.20 per share by November 30, 2012.



Then on January 3, 2013, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. reported its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2013 ended November 24, 2012. . Among other things, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. revised its EPS guidance for the 53 week year ending on August 31, 2013. Family Dollar Stores, Inc said that the Company now expects that diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2013 will be between $3.95 and $4.20



Shares of Family Dollar Stores, Inc. (NYSE:FDO) declined from $64.04 per share on Jan. 2, 2013, to $55.74 per share on Jan. 3, 2013.



On Feb. 212 2013, NYSE:FDO shares closed at $56.68 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High.



