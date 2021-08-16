Family Entertainment Group Opens Attractions at PIER 39

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2021 -- Family Entertainment Group, an industry leader in game room design, development, consulting, and operations, has opened an exciting collection of attractions at PIER 39 in San Francisco. The attractions include favorites such as the 7D Ride Experience and The Flyer – an amazing theater that creates the sensation of actual flight plus new attractions including two new Escape Rooms, Virtual Reality Experiences and more.



"The company is ecstatic about coming to the Bay Area and the Historic PIER 39. It is quite an honor," said Ray Smith, Vice President of Business Development at Family Entertainment Group. "With the launch of our new attractions this summer, we hope to create fun adventures for locals and tourists alike."



Here's a rundown of all the attractions:



The Flyer—San Francisco

The Flyer—San Francisco is an immersive experience combining motion seats, live-action and computer-generated imagery to simulate flight. The current flight takes guests soaring over the Golden Gate Bridge, barreling down Coit Tower, zooming through Lombard Street and Chinatown, and flying through the Redwood National Forest, making it both a perfect introduction to San Francisco and a riveting ride for locals.



Expected later this year, The Flyer will introduce a new video experience that will take riders beyond California, flying over incredible views of amazing landscapes from around the world including iconic mountain ranges, beaches and more.



VR Experience

Adding to the immersive experiences of PIER 39 is the VR Experience. There are multiple virtual reality experiences to choose from, including VR Kong, Virtual Rabbids and Beat Saber, and is both family friendly and accessible. Guests can challenge their friends and other visitors at the Pier in this high-tech, immersive experience.



Escape Rooms

July also saw the opening of two new Escape Rooms. The Bee's Knees Speakeasy is a prohibition-inspired adventure that challenges visitors to work together to solve puzzles and uncover evidence that may lead to the arrest of a notorious mobster. The Escape Room is a 30-minute experience designed to easily fit into guests' schedules while visiting PIER 39. Family Entertainment Group also opened a second Escape Room called "Escape The Rock" featuring a prison escape mission that is Alcatraz-inspired.



7D Ride Experience

The interactive dark ride challenge combines 3D video, motion seats, special effects and laser blasters to immerse riders in a virtual roller coaster where they'll go head-to-head with werewolves, zombies, evil robots and more.



LaZer Challenge

The theater is also home to the LaZer Challenge, a challenging maze that puts visitors' agility, speed and confidence to the test as they make their way through a web of crisscrossing laser beams.



About Family Entertainment Group, LLC

Family Entertainment Group, LLC is a recognized industry leader in game room design, development, consulting, and operations. Owning and operating world-class, family-oriented entertainment facilities both nationally and internationally since 2004, Family Entertainment Group provides services and innovative arcade solutions for a wide array of industry sectors including water park resorts, amusement parks, bowling centers, family entertainment centers, casinos and more. They also operate two highly respected brands with multiple locations including In The Game and Bonkers Family Fun Centers.



About PIER 39

PIER 39 is a 45-acre waterfront complex that is a gathering place for San Francisco locals and visitors each year. The PIER is a two-level open-air marketplace featuring over 100 restaurants, shops and attractions, all surrounded by iconic views of the bay and San Francisco landmarks. PIER 39 also includes a five-acre waterfront park and 300-berth marina, home to the world-famous California sea lions. PIER 39 is a tenant of the Port of San Francisco.



