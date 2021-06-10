Family Fishing Tournament Returns to Miami

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- Kiwanis is an organization that spans across the world for those who want to improve their community, with a large emphasis on supporting children of all ages through worthy causes.



The tournament benefits the Homestead Kiwanis Foundation, co-sponsored by the Military Affairs Council, raising funds for children of the Homestead-South Dade community, military families, community service projects, and local charities. The event was canceled last year due to pandemic regulations but will take place in person this year.



There will be more than $7,500 in prizes, and the famed fishing day will be June 12. Prizes include an Interval International "Dream Week" at any of Interval's resorts, a five-day and four-night stay at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic, and a seven-night stay in a villa at Silver Lake Resort in Kissimmee.



Entry fees are $450 per boat and $125 for any additional anglers. Kids and active/reserve military fish-free. Fishing day weigh-in will be held at Exit One Taproom, located at 12 NE 3rd Street, Florida City, FL.



THERAPY-IV's Captain Stan and his crew take fishers to Florida water seven days a week for Miami Beach deep sea fishing. Whether you're a master big game catcher or a first-timer, you can count on THERAPY-IV to make your day on the water memorable. Visit us online for more information.