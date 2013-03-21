Family & Honor: New Novel by Joe N. Lester Shines Spotlight on Politics & Race in Deep South

Conyers, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- However close a family is, society’s many facets often spur debate. With everyone entitled to their views and opinion it is easy to understand why many family units remain torn by their member’s individual views.



Nothing displays this dilemma bolder than ‘Family & Honor’, a compelling new novel by Joe N. Lester.



Synopsis:



Somebody had better be dead!



When her phone rings in the middle of the night, this is Atlanta attorney Ashley Heath’s first thought. And someone has died: the wealthy white grandfather who never acknowledged her existence. Her mother, Barbara, begs Ashley to return with her to Elberton, Georgia, to help her reclaim her birthright. Emotionally reeling Ashley wants nothing to do with the man who disowned Barbara when she married Ashley’s father, or the small town he ruled as his personal kingdom. Fearing her refusal will return Barbara to the solace of alcohol, Ashley agrees.



The debacle of the funeral brings Ashley into the crosshairs of Bobby Lee Duval, Barbara’s racist brother. Bobby Lee’s running for governor, and Barbara and Ashley’s reappearance in his life might ruin his chance of election. He orders Sheriff Bragg, his partner in Elberton’s covert good-old-boys “hunting club,” to scare the women back to Atlanta. Without Bobby Lee’s knowledge, the sheriff crafts his own plan, his way.



As the author explains, his narrative examines society’s differing viewpoints from a unique perspective.



“Everything takes place in the Deep South; a place that is traditionally laced with iron-clad values and opinionated people,” says Lester.



He continues, “However, as the story progresses, readers will come to realize that we are all connected to those around us - regardless of our values and political affiliation.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Dr. Joe, Family and Honor was your best ever. Can't wait for the next one! James and I loved it,” says Barbara Madison, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



MistaMoz was equally as impressed, saying, “Lester's new book "Family & Honors", dramatizes the conflict of heritage across racial lines in the new south. It reaches into the past to clarify the present. The book is full of suspense, adventure, and tension . The plot will make an excellent movie !!! It keeps you on the edge !!!”



With so much success on his hands, Lester refuses to lose sight of what is important.



“Race and politics are two of today’s most important and debated issues. I hope my book offers a vantage point on both that is different from most readers’ own positions. It should leave everyone with many thought-provoking dilemmas, allowing them to question their own beliefs,” he adds.



About the Author:

The author is from Conyers, GA.