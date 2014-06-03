Family Law Calgary Explains Identity Theft of Calgary Family Law Firm - Igras Family Law

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Identity theft is a form of stealing someone's identity in which someone pretends to be someone else by assuming that person's identity, usually as a method to gain access to resources or obtain credit and other benefits in that person's name.[1][2] The victim of identity theft (here meaning the person whose identity has been assumed by the identity thief) can suffer adverse consequences if they are held responsible for the perpetrator's actions. Identity theft occurs when someone uses another's personally identifying information, like their name, identifying number, or credit card number, without their permission, to commit fraud or other crimes.



Can a business be the victim of identity theft? The answer is yes.



On Wednesday, May 28, 2014 our office discovered that a self represented litigant opposing one of our clients has appropriated various derivative domain names of “igrasfamilylaw” and our firm’s logo. This impostor is attempting to actively mislead our clients, potential new client, colleagues, service providers, members of the legal community and the public on the World Wide Web and on various social media sites including but not limited to LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter by passing himself off as representing our Law Firm.



The sites and social media pages are in no way affiliated with Igras Family Law, Calgary Family Lawyers & Mediators, Waldemar Igras, Barrister & Solicitor or his legal team. Any advice from or internet posting associated with these impostor account do not reflect the views of our Firm nor should they be interpreted as legal advice, information or communication with our office.



Please note that only the .com domain name, namely http://www.igrasfamilylaw.com and e-mails ending with @igrasfamilylaw.com come from our Calgary Family Law Firm and its members.



For more information on this issue please contact info@igrasfamilylaw.com or by calling (403) 718 – 9580.



The redesigned website also better highlights the firm’s achievements. Givens Givens Sparks, PLLC is the largest family law firm in the state of Florida. The firm was voted one of the “Best Law Firms” by U.S. News and has Board Certified marital and family law specialists on staff. Other achievements include AV® ratings on Martindale-Hubbell®, Super Lawyers® recognition, and “The Best Lawyers in Canada” (Stann Givens). These are just some of the firm achievements you will see on the site.



About Calgary Family and Divorce Lawyers (http://www.igrasfamilylaw.com/)

For 30 years, http://www.igrasfamilylaw.com/ has been helping clients protect assets from divorce and frivolous lawsuits while eliminating estate taxes and probate as well as ensuring superior Medicaid asset protection for both parents and children with their Premium Call (403) 718 – 9580 to learn more.