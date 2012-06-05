Family Law Firm in Phoenix Simon Law Group Wins Major Visitation Rights Case for Father

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Phoenix-based Simon Law Group recently won a major case where they were retained by a father to respond to his mother’s request to establish grandparent visitation rights. The well- respected full-service firm concentrates in Family Law as well as Accident and Injury cases.



In the recent case, the family law firm in Phoenix was representing the father of a three year old who was responding to a petition by the paternal Grandmother for visitation rights. In this particular case, the child’s mother had passed away some time ago and the father had remarried. The case revolved around a request for visitation rights for the paternal grandmother where the relationship with her son had seriously deteriorated due to her dislike of the husband’s new wife. “The father was concerned about the best interest of the child that was being put in an emotionally conflicted and compromised position between the father and his mother and the child’s stepmother and paternal grandmother,” said Simon Law Group Partner Craig J. Simon.



After going to trial and hearing the testimony of five witnesses regarding the child’s best interest, the Court ruled that the visitation rights would not be in the child’s best interest. “As a family law in Phoenix attorney working in cases where children are involved, our firm is dedicated to reaching judgments that are in the best interest of the child,” said Simon. “In this case we were confident that the court’s ultimate judgment of denial met that criterion.”



Simon Law Group Partner Craig J. Simon has 29 years of legal experience and has handled hundreds of trials of all types and represented people in all walks of life throughout Arizona.



The highly successful and well-known attorney is backed by a highly experienced team of paralegals, investigators, and law clerks. The team has the qualifications and ample resources necessary to successfully research, investigate and litigate all aspects of any Personal Injury Claim or Family Law/Divorce issue, regardless of case type. “We pride ourselves in obtaining the best results for our Family Law and Divorce Clients as well as our Injury and Accident Clients,” said Simon. For more information, please visit http://www.simonlawgroupaz.com/



About Simon Law Group

