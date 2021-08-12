Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2021 -- Our attorneys have several years of practicing family law, including:



Fighting for legal custody: the legal authority to make important decisions on a child's behalf. No matter how detailed a case is, we can help you determine your rights as a parent or legal guardian.



Physical custody and timeshare: deciding where a child will live. We treat these cases with the best interest of both the parent and child in mind.



Modifications: circumstances can change through a divorce, including changes to visitation and custody rights. Our team of lawyers can help you determine which modifications, if any, are necessary and assist you in bringing them forward if need be.



Other areas of practice a Miami family law lawyer can assist you with are celebrity family law (including paternity and custody), prenuptial agreements, child custody, child support, post-judgment enforcement and modifications, domestic violence, and physical abuse, and international law.



About Rafool, LLC.

Rafool, LLC., is a Florida-based team of family law and litigation attorneys providing Florida with legal solutions during divorce, separation, familial issues, and more. The has received accolades including South Florida Top Rated Lawyers, 10 Best Attorney Client Satisfaction, Florida Trend's Florida Legal Elite The National Advocates Top 100 Lawyers and more. We are happy to accommodate clients that need assistance immediately or need special arrangements. Please call us at 305.567.9400 or visit us online to schedule a consultation.