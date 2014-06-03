Family Lawyer Calgary Law Firm Gives 5 Tips for Surviving an Amicable Divorce

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Online divorce service MyDivorcePapers.com (MDP) teaches many divorced couples how to navigate the proceedings surrounding a divorce with minimal headache and energy. There are essentially five factors to handling a divorce on one’s own, and in the company’s latest tip sheet, they take a look at each. Here’s what they recommend:



Know The Jurisdiction

While MDP handles divorce papers for all 50 states, they also acknowledge that each jurisdiction has their own schedule of procedures and fees for divorce, typically handled at the county level. While forms on the website are kept up-to-date, it’s still up to the parties to make sure the papers end up in the right hands, the company cautions, adding that an individual considering this course of action should check first with their county clerk’s office.



Come To Terms

While MDP specializes in amicable splits, they’ll be the first to advise that it isn’t a course of action for everyone. According to a representative from the company, “You have to analyze your differences and points of contention. What can you agree on? What is beyond hope? Some conflict is common when you file for divorce, but the size and scope of your disagreements matter. You have to sit down and see where you stand.”



(MDP typically requires parties to complete a questionnaire to determine eligibility.)



Do The Work

If handling the paperwork on one’s own, there are two options, the company notes. “You can either hunt down the forms yourself and fill them out based on legal instruction, or you can utilize an online service,” said the MDP rep. “Ours and a few other services implement guided completion systems that walk you through each crucial part of your forms with a series of questions and answers. From there, the forms compile automatically.”



File The Papers

In most jurisdictions throughout the US, MDP states that a party will need to file their divorce paperwork through the county clerk’s office. “Once you’re sure the forms are ready to go, provided you’re not using an attorney, file the paperwork. Most jurisdictions will have a waiting period. Six months is typical, while some states take much longer,” the rep said.



Let It Go

Once two parties reach an agreement on the terms of their divorce and the case comes before a judge, MDP points out that there is little else to do but wait for the judgment and let go of the negativity. The MDP rep added: “Ultimately, it will be a part of your past. It should not become part of your future. Divorce can be painful, but it’s also a new start. Make the most of it!”



Calgary Family Lawyer is proud to announce the launch of its new website. The Tampa-based divorce and family law firm redesigned their website to provide a better user experience for clients and potential clients alike.



The new website accomplishes this not only through modern graphics and a compelling message, but also through responsive design, which allows users the ability to easily navigate the website no matter what device they are viewing it on.



The redesigned website also better highlights the firm’s achievements. Givens Givens Sparks, PLLC is the largest family law firm in the state of Florida. The firm was voted one of the “Best Law Firms” by U.S. News and has Board Certified marital and family law specialists on staff. Other achievements include AV® ratings on Martindale-Hubbell®, Super Lawyers® recognition, and “The Best Lawyers in Canada” (Stann Givens). These are just some of the firm achievements you will see on the site.



About Calgary Family and Divorce Lawyers(http://www.igrasfamilylaw.com/)

For 30 years, http://www.igrasfamilylaw.com/ has been helping clients protect assets from divorce and frivolous lawsuits while eliminating estate taxes and probate as well as ensuring superior Medicaid asset protection for both parents and children with their Premium Call (403) 718 – 9580 to learn more.