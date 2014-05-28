Family Lawyer Calgary Law Firm Website Gets a New Look

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Calgary Family Lawyer is proud to announce the launch of its new website. The Tampa-based divorce and family law firm redesigned their website to provide a better user experience for clients and potential clients alike.



The new website accomplishes this not only through modern graphics and a compelling message, but also through responsive design, which allows users the ability to easily navigate the website no matter what device they are viewing it on.



The redesigned website also better highlights the firm’s achievements. Givens Givens Sparks, PLLC is the largest family law firm in the state of Florida. The firm was voted one of the “Best Law Firms” by U.S. News and has Board Certified marital and family law specialists on staff. Other achievements include AV® ratings on Martindale-Hubbell®, Super Lawyers® recognition, and “The Best Lawyers in Canada” (Stann Givens). These are just some of the firm achievements you will see on the site.



About Calgary Family and Divorce Lawyers (http://www.igrasfamilylaw.com/)

For 30 years, http://www.igrasfamilylaw.com/ has been helping clients protect assets from divorce and frivolous lawsuits while eliminating estate taxes and probate as well as ensuring superior Medicaid asset protection for both parents and children with their Premium Call (403) 718 – 9580 to learn more.