Family Lawyers in Loudoun VA Ready for More Child Pornography Cases

Leesburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The indictment of a Loudoun teacher for 50 counts of child pornography last February is not the end of the battle against such crime, according to a child pornography lawyer Loudoun Virginia. The indictment serves as a victory for family lawyers Loudoun Virginia who are credited for bringing such cases to light. However, many a Loudoun Virginia child pornography lawyer would say that there are more cases left untouched and yet to be publicized for various reasons.



2014 bears witness to significant developments in child pornography laws in the country, and any Loudoun Virginia child pornography lawyer would now know that victims of such crime could now claim damages for relevant online images, with one landmark case seeing the awarding of $3.4 million to a child porn victim by the US Supreme Court.



Despite such developments, many a Loudoun Virginia criminal law attorney would have relevant criticisms regarding the related provisions which could do more harm to the victim. A criminal law attorney in Loudoun Virginia would say that ambiguity in interpretation could result from such vague provisions. Child pornography has been in the spotlight again recently after a Loudoun Virginia criminal law attorney successfully put an offender behind bars.



About SRIS Law Group

The SRIS Law Group is a Virginia-based law firm focusing on family law as one of their primary expertise. They rely on the skills of their lawyers backed up by years of experience in various aspects of family and criminal law. As such, finding a criminal law attorney Loudoun Virginia, child custody lawyers Loudoun Virginia, and even a child pornography lawyer Loudoun Virginia could be easily accomplished by booking an appointment with one of their qualified and competent lawyers.



Contact Details:

Judy Smith

4454 Worley Avenue

Farmville, VA 23901

Phone: 434-395-1945