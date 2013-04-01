Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Spring has officially arrived and parents are looking for options for monitoring their kids both over the Easter holiday and spring break. The MamaBear family monitoring app just got a significant upgrade, just in time for parents who want to keep track of their children over the spring and summer. It’s common for children to want to blow off steam in the spring. This can take the form of traveling, parties and, of course, spring break. The new upgrades to the MamaBear family monitoring app for Android devices and iPhones will help parents keep tabs on what their kids are doing online and in the real world this spring.



For Android Devices, the MamaBear family monitoring app has been upgraded to version 1.3.5.a on the Google Play Store. The iOS version of the phone is available on the App Store and has been upgraded to version 1.3.6. Both of these versions offer a several performance upgrades and will improve overall functionality and speed up alert times. This means parents can receive faster location alerts, faster driving alerts and faster web based alerts over the spring holidays and spring break. Parents can use the MamaBear app to monitor children in close to real time, as well as receiving alerts when children enter or leave approved locations. This means parents can worry less about the young ones they drop for an afternoon at the mall, as well as the kids traveling on spring trips.



In addition to family monitoring, MamaBear helps children with difficult situations that may arise by using an emergency alerting feature. The MamaBear family monitoring app downloads easily onto modern Android and iOS phones and can be used as a panic button by the child communicating instantly with parents, as well as a monitoring tool for parents. The children’s view of the app has three simple buttons. The simple app interface allows children to check in, call for a ride, or inform the parent of an emergency situation with the push of one button. The MamaBear child monitoring app is currently available for free on both platforms and is undergoing a successful public beta test.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.