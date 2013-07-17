Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The MamaBear family monitoring app gives parents several options to monitor social media. Parents can easily monitor a child’s Instagram and Facebook accounts for signs of trouble. The popular MamaBear app faces scrutiny in the debate about children’s need for privacy in the digital age. Some see social media monitoring as an invasion of privacy of children and teenagers.



Modern social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook continue to offer very real risks that parents benefit understanding in order to have social media safety conversations. At the same time, social media is becoming an increasingly important part of most children's personal lives they sometimes want to keep private. The creators of the popular MamaBear app believe monitoring is a modern day necessity for parenting in today’s digital age. The MamaBear app helps parents keep tabs on photos, language, friends, followers and tagging on social media. It gives parents the option to monitor their kid’s social activity as much or as little as they feel is necessary without having to scroll through the innocent photos and posts.



MamaBear allows parents with Android phones and devices as well as iPhones and web enabled iOS devices to monitor their children’s social media accounts. Parents choose the level of monitoring that’s right of their family, and MamaBear gives parents email and push based alerts to keep them informed. MamaBear gives parents a wide range of criteria and specific monitoring options across Instagram and Facebook. Parents can opt to monitor for restricted contacts and specific restricted language as well as standard social media interactions like updates and tagging.



MamaBear combines these powerful social media monitoring tools with near real-time, location based and driving alerts. The MamaBear app represents an incredible array of protective tools that allow parents to protect children from the harsh realities of modern social media. The creators of MamaBear also offer regular parenting tips, updates on parenting related technology and feature guest bloggers at MamaBearapp.com



MamaBear is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and devices.



MamaBear is also available in the Apple App Store for iPhones and other Apple Devices.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity. Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.