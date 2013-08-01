Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The increasingly popular MamaBear family monitoring app has rolled out updated versions for both iOS and Android platforms this summer. The powerful family monitoring app launched https://www.sbwire.com/account/distribute/release/manage/publish/?id=295047 last summer and has received international attention and intense media recognition across the United States. MamaBear offers families a powerful, flexible and customizable set of family monitoring tools that help parents worry less about their children on social media and in the real world.



MamaBear issues notifications via email and push messaging to keep parents in the loop when they aren’t directly using the app. The extensive suite of tools that MamaBear offers include standard map based location monitoring and several location related features. MamaBear offers parents notifications when children enter and leave specified locations, as well as driving speed events. MamaBear combines these powerful tools with social media monitoring like when children connect with new people on Facebook and Instagram, post pictures or get tagged in the posts of other kids.



The version 1.3.8 update for MamaBear on Android became available on June and included upgrades for accuracy, as well as more location based information and fixed up some minor bugs. The version 1.5.0 for iOS went live in July and includes accuracy improvements that are similar the Android update. Web enabled devices running Android 2.2 and up can utilize the MamaBear app. The iOS version of the app is compatible with devices running iOS 4.3 or later, and is optimized for iPhone 5. iOS users should uninstall the MamaBear app completely and then reinstall the app in order for the new update to work properly. The children’s version of the app works best on newer model Android and iOS phones with a better location architecture and steady web connectivity.



The newly updated MamaBear is available for Android users on the Google Play store and for iOS users in the .Apple App Store.



More information on the MamaBear family monitoring app is available at MamaBearApp.com



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity. Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.