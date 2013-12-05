Family-Owned Business in Boca Raton Provides Entertainment Packages for Kids

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Fantasy World Party Rentals, a family-owned and operated business, provides entertainment packages for kids. Invited to check out its services are event organizers as well as those in need of caterers, animators, comedians, clowns, magicians, kid entertainers, and party equipment including an inflatable tent, a jump, a water slide, and a bounce house. Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, South Florida, Broward, and West Palm Beach.



About Fantasy World Party Rentals

Fantasy World Party Rentals, located in Boca Raton, is considered a one-stop shop for entertainment. It is behind the extra amusement in birthday parties, city festivals, large corporate events, church functions, random galas, and store openings. With a reputation for its reliability, excellent customer service, and on-time package deliveries, the people of Southern Miami are proud of it.



All for the Kids



- Chairs & Tables

- Clowns, Comedians & Characters

- Concession Machines

- Decorations

- Magic Men & Tricks

- Obstacles

- Ponies & Cute Animals

- Trains



With a large selection of packages prepared by professional entertainers, Fantasy World Party Rentals can liven up all sorts of gatherings. As they are meant for kids, the team has guaranteed their rentals to be park-approved and safe. With an inflatable tent, a jump, a wáter slide, and a bounce house, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, South Florida, Broward, and West Palm Beach residents along with their children are sure to be delighted.



The Advantage

As it focuses on ensuring customers have the best experience, Fantasy World Party Rentals’ equipment come with quality and are offered at competitive prices. Among the favorite entertainment packages from the group are an inflatable tent, a jump, a wáter slide, and a bounce house. South Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Broward, and West Palm Beach communities are in for a treat.



Contact

Fantasy World Party Rentals may be reached via phone at 561 654 0831 and email at leo_payaslian@hotmail.com. For additional information, visit its website at http://www.southfloridabouncerentals.com.