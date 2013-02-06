Family Owned Coconut Plantation Provides Perfect Location for New Villa in World's Number One Destination: Sri Lanka

Galle, Sri Lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Templeberg Villa, operated by an Aussie/ kiwi family, has officially launched a fresh online approach to villa rental services in Galle, so that travellers can all enjoy the number one destination in the world to visit in 2013 according to Lonely Planet.



Templeberg Villa is a new online service with a villa and bungalow available for rent on the stunning Southern coast of Sri Lanka as well as an in-house tour guide approved by the Sri Lankan Tourism Authority to organise day and overnight tours for guests. The Carey-Shields family have developed an easy to use website at www.templeberg.com for online enquiries.



Templeberg Villa offers a serene and private retreat only moments from the hustle and bustle of Galle and the historical Dutch fort. The authentic, colonial retreat, located only 15 minutes by Tuk Tuk from the Indian Ocean, is a space where guests can enjoy the serenity of a five-acre coconut plantation with tropical gardens and plunge pool as well as resident monkeys and birdlife, and easy access to the South coast’s major tourist attractions.



"We aim to provide hands on service to our guests while they’re at the villa or off enjoying one of our many tailored day trips. We provide first hand knowledge of what is happening in the local community as well as an informative and professional service," says Owner and bookings Manager Christopher Shields.



"At Templeberg we aim to make every traveller’s South Coast experience a memorable and pleasant one. Our in country Manager, Karin Jansson together with her five full time staff offer a warm and friendly service, and Templeberg’s food is authentic Sri Lankan cuisine with the ability to cater for Western tastes." Shields explains.



Templeberg Villa is perched high on a hill surrounded by jungle, coconut trees, frangipani, and terraced cottage gardens. Space and privacy are ensured with a range of different accommodation options available when booking a stay at the Villa.



Rates start at $US80 a night for a double room, and increase as guests select from different rooms and amenities. There is even the ability to rent the whole villa for an exclusive stay within rustic luxurious surrounds.



"We want everyone to see that Galle is a tropical destination not to be missed. The positive awareness that Sri Lanka is a hot destination among the travel industry and consumers and a strong online and in-country presence should make a stay at Templeberg Villa memorable," says Shields.



About Templeberg Villa

Templeberg Villa is a Kiwi/Aussie, family run villa rental service in Galle, Sri Lanka. Templeberg Villa’s history dates back to 1864, when the property was first established as an Old Dutch Colonial Merchants house and working coconut plantation. The style of the property is befitting of a colonial manor house that has been lovingly restored and furnished with period antiques by a German expatriate family. 2012 is the first time the villa has been open to guests.



Templeberg Villa is a true family effort, led by Christopher Shields and his partner Brent Carey and Christopher’s mother, Karin Jansson who speaks fluent Swedish. After 15 years in the New Zealand hospitality industry, Christopher was drawn to the opportunities presented by villa management in South East Asia having lived and travelled extensively with the ANZ bank throughout Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia Hong Kong and Taiwan. His extensive knowledge of hospitality and marketing sectors is complemented by Brent Carey’s business and public relations experience.



Their 5 acre working coconut plantation is located in Coastal Galle.



