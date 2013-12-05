Family-Owned Dent Removal Business in South Florida Charges Vehicle Owners Based on Dent Size

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Five Star Dent Removal, a family-operated and owned business with more than 30 years of experience, offers dent repair services and charges based on the sizes of dents. Of leather and vinyl repair, paint touch-up, wheel refinishing, headlight restoration, and paintless dent removal, South Florida, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton vehicle owners are invited to avail its offers.



The Business

Managed by husband and wife duo, Chris and Christina, Five Star Dent Removal consists of a team of professionals with exemplary work ethic and extensive expertise on the automotive industry. It specializes in exotic and luxury vehicles but it also meticulously caters to all vehicle types. For services concerning repair and restoration along with paintless dent removal, Fort Lauderdale, South Florida, and Boca Raton residents have a reliable company to turn to.



Charts

Five Star Dent Removal’s rates are affordable and are arranged for individual cases. As it acknowledges that there are vehicles with more dents, paint peles, and dings compared to others, it doesn’t hold fixed prices. Provided the type of damage is non-collision including fallen trees, storms and natural disasters, and shopping cart marks, it can be accommodated. For a 1 inch dent, $75 is the fee. Should additional scratches on panels be found, it charges an extra $20.



Coverage

As Five Star Dent Removal is a mobile company, it’s not only the residents of South Florida, and Boca Raton paintless dent repair and removal and related services aren’t a problem. Vehicle owners in the areas including Broward County, Coconut Creek, Cooper City, Miami Dade, Tamarac, and West Palm Beach may also avail of its offers.



Contact Information

Five Star Dent Removal may be reached by phone at 954 818 5555 and by email at chris@fivestardentremoval.com. Clients may also drop by its website at http://www.fivestardentremoval.com