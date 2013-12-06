Family-Owned Fort Lauderdale Business Markets an Extensive Line of High-Quality Jewelry on the Internet

Lauderdale Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- J.R. Jewelers, a 2nd generation family-owned jewelry business, expands by presenting an extensive line of high-quality engagement rings and wedding bands to internet users. Having provided the people of Fort Lauderdale with the finest rings, anklets, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants, and other dazzling accessories, it aims to gain new customers by opening its doors to jewelry appreciators worldwide.



About J.R. Jewelers

Behind J.R. Jewelers is a team of experts on diamonds as well as on other gems. The couple Josephine and Robert Mushro, both holding diplomas from the Gemological Institute of America, operate the business and for over 35 years, talent and experience have been combined. With international suppliers as acquaintances, it directly imports from a wide network of jewelry owners. Today, its reputation of being a distributor of exquisitely-crafted and unusual jewelry remains.



Products

Included in J.R. Jewelers’ extensive array of very fine jewelry are engagement rings and wedding bands made of cobalt, diamond, gemstones, gold, palladium, pearl, platinum, sterling silver, titanium, and tungsten. Each comes in classic or contemporary style polished to perfection. With its goal of attracting new customers, it ensures that only top-of-the-line accessories are listed on its inventory. Its offers extend to a guarantee of the lowest prices, free shipping, free gift packaging, and interest-free layaway.



The Extras

J.R. Jewelers promises customers an easier shopping experience. On its website, picking jewelry by category, by material, or by product is possible. Should designer jewelry be preferred, ArtCarved engagement rings, Charles Garnier collection, Dora International wedding bands and rings, entirely-handmade danhov engagement rings, KC designs, Scott Kay wedding bands, and Thistle & Bee items are available. From loose diamonds and matching accessories, to birthstones, precious metals, and religious jewelry, it has them all.



Contact Details

Office: J.R. Jewelers

5975 North Federal Highway

#118 Fort Lauderdale

Florida 33308

Phone: 1 800 724 0740

Email: jr@jewelers.com

Website: http://www.jrjewelers.com