Family-Owned GJP Floor Sanding Offers Experienced and Professional Floor Sanding in Kent

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Floor sanding is a valuable service that can rejuvenate the look of any home. Floor sanding breathes new life into hardwood flooring and helps prepare the floor for other services - like staining and repair work. Today, homeowners across England are investing in floor sanding services in order to instantly improve the appearance of their home.



At http://www.FloorSanding-Kent.co.uk, visitors can learn about GJP Floor Sanding Ltd., a family-owned business with offices in Sussex, Brighton, Hove, Guildford, and Kent. GJP Floor Sanding has been operating for over ten years and now offers professional sanding services on all different types of hardwood, parquet, wooden, and pine flooring.



As a spokesperson for GJP Floor Sanding explains, the company’s website features all of the information visitors need to know about floor sanding:



“Our Floor Sanding in Kent website is designed to answer any questions our customers have about floor sanding and our services. One of the most valuable parts of our website is the customer testimonials section, where visitors can view some of the work we’ve done in the past for homeowners and businesses around South East England. We also explain all five stages of our floor repair and floor sanding process and provide before and after images of the quality visitors can expect.”



The five stages of the floor sanding process are as follows:



Stage 1) Floor repair

Stage 2) Gap filling

Stage 3) Floor sanding

Stage 4) Choosing a colour

Stage 5) Finishing



These five steps are designed to take any hardwood floor from old to new in just a few days. GJP Floor Sanding promises to repair even the oldest wooden floors to draw out their inner beauty at a price that’s fair for the homeowner.



GJP Floor Sanding is also a proud member of Checkatrade.com, which tracks the reputation of various tradespeople. GJP Floor Sanding currently enjoys a reputation of 9.7 out of 10 on Checkatrade.



Once ready to book an appointment with GJP Floor Sanding, customers can do so directly through the FloorSanding-Kent.co.uk website. The website features contact information and booking information for the Kent-based floor sanding company.



About FloorSanding-Kent.co.uk

FloorSanding-Kent.co.uk is the online home of GJP Floor Sanding, a floor repair company based in South East England. The family-owned and family-operated company has been servicing the cities of Kent, Sussex, Brighton, Hove, and Guildford for over ten years. For more information, please visit: http://www.floorsanding-kent.co.uk