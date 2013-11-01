Family-Owned Marble Polishing Palm Beach Company Now Offers the Ultimate in Residential and Commercial Cleaning

Palm Beach Gardens, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- A local family-owned marble polishing Palm Beach company is now offering a complete home-service solution for residential and commercial cleaning needs.



Sterling Cleaning Service has an impressive array of cleaning solutions both for business owners and homeowners in Palm Beach County. Customers can get highly professional and dependable service from the company’s expert cleaners.



Sterling Cleaning also offers marble restoration West Palm Beac h services. It is fully equipped to handle delicate stone cleaning operations. The company can specifically handle complete marble care, tile and grout cleaning, and special care services for cleaning granite, limestone, terrazzo, and travertine.



Business and homeowners looking for carpet cleaning West Palm Beach service need not worry anymore. Sterling Cleaning also offers complete solutions for keeping office and home carpets clean and well-maintained.



Apart from stone and carpet cleaning, this family-owned company now provides upholstery care, pressure washing, window cleaning, and general house cleaning. Its team of stone experts is also qualified to repair damaged marble tiles and remove stains from delicate stone flooring. By offering these services, Sterling Cleaning bears the distinction of having the most comprehensive solutions for commercial and residential cleaning needs.



Sterling Cleaning ensures the safety of its customers by using state of the art cleaning equipment and environment-friendly solutions. The company is licensed and accredited by the proper government agencies. It is also covered by liability insurance which guarantees complete property protection.



Customers who need a complete cleaning solution may contact Sterling Cleaning by calling telephone numbers 561-880-0048/561-596-6364. They may also request for a free estimate by using the company’s online quote form.



About Sterling Cleaning

Sterling Cleaning has been offering quality and dependable cleaning service since 1999. It is a licensed company and trusted by major commercial businesses in Palm Beach. Its owners continue to strive for excellence by continuously upgrading the company’s techniques and technological capabilities.