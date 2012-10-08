"Family Planning & Abortion Clinics in the US" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Family Planning & Abortion Clinics in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Planned out: Expanded insurance coverage and new technologies will support growth
Family Planning & Abortion Clinics in the US
Planning for growth
While funding will be restricted for some family planning and abortion services, demand will increase over the next five years. Improved contraception technologies and fertility treatments will mainly drive growth, as they become less costly and more successful. Still, escalating personnel and supply costs and any rise in medical liability expenses will likely constrain industry profitability.
This industry includes freestanding centers with medical staff primarily engaged in assisting pregnant women and families in making various decisions regarding family planning. Services are provided on an outpatient basis and include contraception, genetic and prenatal counseling, voluntary sterilization and pregnancy termination.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc., IntegraMed America Inc.
