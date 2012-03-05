Family Search Alert Helps Bring Missing Kids, Seniors and Pets Home Quickly and Safely

Elmwood Park, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- It is every parent’s worst nightmare: having a child go missing.



According to the United States Department of Justice, this horrifying situation occurs far too frequently: statistics show that a child goes missing in this country every 40 seconds. This frightening fact equates to 2,100 missing children per day who need help getting back home.



When a child goes missing, time is of the essence. While calling 911 to get the police involved in the search is certainly a good idea, getting the word out to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, can make all the difference between a happy ending and one that is tragic.



This website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its impressive alert system that can help notify hundreds or even thousands of people instantly that a precious child has gone missing.



Family Search Alert helps its customers prepare by having everything they need and securely stored and ready for them to initiate a search, should one ever be needed.



“We at Family Search Alert hope you and your family never have to face the unimaginable...a missing child,” an article on the website said, adding that its service can instantly transmit information about the lost child to as many people as possible through a “Yellow or Red Alert” notification, including all of the customer’s friends, family, and Facebook and Twitter contacts.



“Let us help make the difference in their recovery by facilitating a fast and efficient way to inform as many people as possible, within minutes, to bring your child home safely.”



As the staff at Family Search Alert knows, children are not the only beloved family members who can go missing. Seniors—like those suffering from Alzheimer’s or Dementia can also wander off and need help getting home quickly and safely.



According to statistics, of the over 5 million Americans who have Alzheimer’s, about 200,000 of them are currently living at home. As a result, the problem of missing seniors is a real and serious issue.



In addition, as any pet owner knows all too well, cats and dogs sometimes escape from homes and yards. It is estimated that 75 million dogs and 85 million cats are owned by families across the United States, so chances are good that at some point people will need help finding their missing pets.



Family Search Alert can also help bring home a family’s four-legged-friend by notifying not only the customer’s contacts but also veterinarians, animal hospitals, shelters and humane societies about the lost pet.



Signing up for the Family Search Alert service is easy; simply log onto the website and begin reading through the helpful articles that describe the program and how it works. Interested customers may purchase the service directly through the website.



About Family Search Alert

Family Search Alert provides a fast, efficient and affordable way to aid in a family member’s recovery. The company provides its customers with the tools and resources they need to help bring their loved one home safely. Family Search Alert uses safe and secure methods to store data, including military grade encrypted record keeping and up to date SSL certificates. For more information, please visit http://www.familysearchalert.com