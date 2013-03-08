Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The MamaBear family tracking app has been improved and upgraded through the 2012 public beta test. MamaBear will continue to see improvements and optimize performance as a family tracking app while it remains in public beta testing the first half of 2013. The ongoing public beta test allows MamaBear to improve its functionality internally. It also allows MamaBear to take advantage of the increasingly powerful GPS technology in the newest model of smartphones. MamaBear functionality continues to improve both for Android powered smartphones and iOS powered iPhones. 2013 has shown another exponential increase in GPS sophistication with the iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S3 improved GPS functionality, as well as updates to both systems to improve functionality and battery life. As the smartphone market continues to improve GPS functionality and effectiveness, the MamaBear app continues to evolve alongside it.



In addition to the GPS functionality upgrades, MamaBear continues to upgrade and improve the way it lets parents monitor their children’s social media accounts. The MamaBear family tracking app started with allowing parents a look into a child’s social media presence with Facebook monitoring and Facebook related alerts. MamaBear expanded in the last quarter of 2012, and now offers parents Instagram based alerts and social media monitoring based on Instagram contacts. As the sphere of social media continues to grow online, the MamaBear family tracking app will continue to integrate new forms of social media into the comprehensive suite of options if offers parents.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.