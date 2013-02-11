Family Values of Karl Lagerfeld: New Video for Chanel Spring-Summer 2013

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Macho brutality (and sexuality) which do not spoil even a child with whom he kept coming to the city park - one that is in front of the Rodin Museum in Paris.



The plot of the video Public Garden for the campaign Chanel Spring-Summer 2013 is as follows: Lindsay and her, according to the scenario Lagerfeld model girlfriend Emeline Valan come to the park to discuss the latest purchase of the spring-summer collection of Chanel. When suddenly a nearby bench sits himself Brad Kroening (incidentally, always included in the list of the most beautiful male models in the world) with its most real son Hudson, who is also the godson of Karl Lagerfeld ... And then away we go! Before us glimpses trendy strip ultrapozitivny child ultrakrasivye people and ultra sandals from thongs, and even eye shadow palettes from Chanel and the "New French philosophy." However, we will talk more - see and enjoy this intellectual video that not only shows us the trendy fashion-trends spring-summer 2013, but gently tells the eternal social values.