Ridley Park, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Real Family Trips recently celebrated the six month anniversary of their website, which offers inspiration, ideas and resources to family travelers. Other sites provide sideline content for family-friendly travel. Real Family Trips puts it up front in a wide array of search and sort criteria. They want families looking for family-friendly destinations, or safe and friendly places to stop along the way, to know their website understands the needs and wants of parents and kids.



Real Family Trips states on their homepage: “Real Family Trips can take the guesswork out of planning a vacation by connecting you with insights, tips, and real itineraries from other families.”



One of the features that they are most proud of is called Family Travel Experiences. This section contains browsable content written by families about their experiences all over the world. Most distinctive about this content are the "Itineraries" which families provide along with a description of their experiences. The Itineraries includes information especially helpful to families with a number of siblings by including the following information:



- Details on Locations

- Sights and Attractions Broken Down for Various Age Groups

- Costs and Savings Recommendations

- Description of Family Including Ages of Children



Real Family Trips is free to use and very user friendly. Travelers can browse itineraries, or find tips that are sorted by the country, state, or region of their choice. Advice is also divided according to whether travelers know their destination or are trying to find one.



For families new to the site who want to tell about their experience, there is a readily available option for sharing travel experiences. Users can simply click on the link “Share Your Travel Experience” and fill out the form. It takes about five to ten minutes to share an itinerary and experience so other families can benefit.



ABOUT REAL FAMILY TRIPS

Real Family Trips's website was created with families in mind, helping take the guesswork out of planning a vacation by connecting them with other travelers. The site includes standalone articles as well. These include top travel tips for families and answers to commonly asked procedural questions, such as how to obtain a U.S. passport.



CONTACT

Real Family Trips

Jeremiah Cress

info@directmultimediaservices.com

112 N Swarthmore Ave #7

Ridley Park, PA 19078