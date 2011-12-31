Famous Actress Killed by Mold - Atlanta Mold Removal Company Stresses its Dangers

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2011 -- On December 20th 2009, model and actress Brittany Murphy passed away at her Los Angeles home due to complications with toxic mold as reported by the Los Angeles Department of Health. Several months later her widower Simon Monjack was also found dead, reportedly from pneumonia that resulted from the same causes.



According to Atlanta mold removal specialists Platinum Carpet systems, mold is a common problem in homes but is often overlooked or completely ignored by homeowners and landlords. Most homeowners consider mold a benign inconvenience rather than a potentially lethal threat, and the problem is often ignored until it becomes a serious danger to tenant’s health: “Unfortunately, it's impossible for homeowners to distinguish between toxic and the benign molds - they all look like black or gray sooty patches,” says the website.



In Atlanta the problem is magnified by the humid weather and is especially prevalent in homes that have problems with water management. “Water is the key. Without it, molds can't get started, much less spread,” says a Platinum Carpet Systems specialist. “When water is left to sit for even 24 hours, common molds can take hold. If water continues to sit and areas become completely saturated, that's when a more lethal mold, such as Stachybotrys, can move in.”



Platinum Carpet Systems has been growing a reputation for their thorough mold removal services. Unlike other mold removal companies in Atlanta, Platinum takes a highly deliberate approach to mold remediation. They determine how the mold originated, systematically remove it, and then provide options for homeowners to prevent its reappearance in the future.



For most mold removal projects the affected structures can be cleaned and prepared to prevent any future contaminations. However, structures that are damaged upon repair may require replacement such as sheetrock, insulation, HVAC ducting, and even wood if the mold has compromised its structural integrity. “The Platinum Carpet Systems Mold Removal team is trained and certified in mold remediation, and your project will be handled to the exacting standards set forth by the National Indoor Air Quality Institute,” says the website. “We are fully certified by the IICRC in Mold Remediation and Removal and we want to help our clients to really get the mold cleaned and cleaned properly.”



While stories continue to flood the internet about mold related sicknesses, Platinum Carpet Systems stresses the importance of handling the problem before it’s too late. To learn more about Platinum Carpet Systems, or to set up a consultation for mold removal, please visit: http://platinumcarpetsystems.com



About Platinum Carpet Systems

Since 1999 Platinum Carpet Systems has committed themselves to providing clients with the highest level of service possible. They use the industries finest truck mounted equipment, follow all cleaning guidelines established by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and require all Platinum Carpet Systems personnel to successfully complete extensive training and certification programs. They promise their clients: “If you don't agree that our results were the ‘Most Thorough Cleaning Ever, then It's Free!’”