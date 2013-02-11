Famous Atlanta Social Media Consultant Helps Local Businesses Prosper

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- "For the last 7 years, seasoned entrepreneur, Dr. Matthew Loop, has been helping Atlanta-based brands / companies exponentially increase revenue by harnessing the power of social media. Loop, who has been featured in numerous media publications, has just announced the relaunch of his top-tier Total Immersion Day experience."



Atlanta's highest paid social media expert, Dr. Matthew Loop, has announced the relaunch of his exclusive Total Immersion Day event. This unique protégé program helps local entrepreneurs profitably integrate social media and information marketing into their existing business models. When Dr. Loop's blueprint is followed, the client's brand becomes a trusted center of influence in the marketplace and establishes a celebrity-like following. He then strategically shows the business owner how to double their income quickly, while building more freedom into their lives.



When contacted in his Atlanta office Loop said, “We live in such an amazing time and there's enormous opportunity. Any entrepreneur can grow a wildly profitable business this year if they position and market their products / services correctly with the internet."



Loop went-on to say, "The problem is, the overwhelming majority of individuals and companies haphazardly use social media or don't know where to start. This is partly because of lack of internet marketing know-how as well as unqualified advice from supposed experts. The average, aspiring entrepreneur is just not trained in how to strategically create value online while building strong relationships and a culture of raving fans. If done the right way how I teach, it results in unstoppable brand revenue and positive PR. A lot of people "do" social media. However, it's not what you do that determines your success, it's how you do it. So much is being left on the table right now."



He also commented, "I work closely with Atlanta entrepreneurs to show them how to maximize their effectiveness on social media in order to deliver value, build fan rapport and create new, lucrative income streams from the internet. I’ve personally been able to start from scratch, use this formula, then go-on to sell millions of dollars worth of products and services online in a few short years. I've coached thousands on how to successfully do the same thing, too. Anyone can replicate this method."



Here's what Dr. Loop's Total Immersion Day does for business owners:



1) Provides them clarity regarding exactly what to do in their business for maximum exposure, leverage, traffic, and revenue. The guess-work is completely taken out of the equation since the entrepreneur gets to look over Dr. Loop's shoulder as he walks them through.



2) Gives a simple, proven, step-by-step action plan to execute. This is highly customized to the individuals goals, wants and needs. Everyone is different so there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.



3) Show's them how to be resourceful and save tremendous amounts of time so they can do more with family and friends. Time is the one thing entrepreneurs cannot get back so mastering activity management is critical. Dr. Loop helps people design their work around their dream lifestyle, as opposed to the other way around.



4) Reveals how to position the business owner as the leader and go-to professional in their marketplace. They learn how to build credibility fast while becoming a known authority, building a strong audience.



5) Teaches them how to make a great living doing what they love, taking advantage of what the entrepreneur is passionate about.



6) Show's them how to maximize business profits and provides a short-cut to exponential growth / success.



Among many seasoned accomplishments, Dr. Loop is the CEO of DCincome, which is world’s largest custom Atlanta social media consultant training company for doctors and professionals. He’s also the co-founder of the small business marketing giant, Automated Social Networking.



His passion is helping Atlanta entrepreneurs of all backgrounds create sustainable, recurring, and life-changing income from the internet like what he's accomplished at such a young age. Dr. Loop’s success and celebrity status in the social media marketing world have made him one of the highest paid internet marketing consultants in North America.



Atlanta residents that would like to dramatically grow their current businesses, while creating additional revenue streams with their social media efforts can email Anna at VIP(at)dcincome(dot)com to see if they qualify to work with Dr. Loop. For those private clients accepted, Dr. Loop provides the guidance, resources, tools, and know-how that build brand equity quickly online while dramatically increasing income generated in the process.



For more information on Dr. Matthew Loop, his companies, and how he helps entrepreneurs, visit his informative blog at http://dcincome.com/blog/