Famous Celebrities Spend Holidays in Punta Cana

Doral, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Cristiano Ronaldo and his stunning girlfriend, model Irina Shayk, spent a few Christmas days at Tortuga Bay hotel, the elite establishment of Punta Cana Group, whose visible head is the Dominican entrepreneur Frank Ranieri.



But the famous footballer and his beautiful partner have not only enjoyed this boutique hotel, which has been decorated by designer Oscar de la Renta, one of the founders of Punta Cana Resort & Club, but also spent a few days in the company of Juan Jose Hidalgo during their visit.



Globalia Group President Hidalgo met at the Be Live Grand Punta Cana hotel with the star of Real Madrid and the Russian model, as well as with the well known footballer Julio Baptista, current member of Málaga, invited by Hidalgo .



In fact, the Spanish business man was in charge of part of the holiday program of Christian Ronaldo and his girlfriend in the great tourist destination Dominican Republic, but the player and his beautiful partner also spent time in the sun on the magnificent beach of Tortuga Bay hotel, at $600 the room.



Juan Jose Hidalgo was very relaxed since coming to the Caribbean country, accompanied by his family members and friends. He also was the tourist guide of Ronaldo and Irina and invited them to a meeting at Be Live's most prestigious hotel in the Caribbean.



Journalists at the meeting confirmed that Hidalgo received the footballer and the Russian model with a big smile in his face and hugging them like he wanted to express: From here we're not gonna leave...



