Famous Hair Transplant Doctor on Tour in Europe to Meet Balding Men

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Hair transplantation is the process of transplanting hair from the back of the head into the area of hair loss to give it a more natural look and a younger look. Hair Transplants have become a trend in Europe since hair transplant by many European stars and celebrities, like Wayne Rooney. There are many causes for hair loss, including stress, certain diseases and medications, cancer, but the biggest cause of hair loss tends to be genetics. 4 out of 7 men carry the gene responsible for male balding. And 30% will face some kind of thinning by age 30, 50% of men suffer hair loss by age 50.



How is a hair transplant different from the several types of hair loss shampoos, herbs and beauty products in the market? Hair transplantation restores original hair line in men and women suffering from hair loss by stripping the hair in the back of the scalp and transplanting it into areas affected by hair loss. The hair in the back of the scalp is immune to male pattern baldness and has a longer lifespan. This procedure has proven to be a successful solution with many results from patients.



Hair Transplantation industry was revolutionized with the invention of lateral slit technique by two doctors from Canada, Dr. Victor Hasson and Dr. Jerry Wong of Hasson & Wong Hair Transplant Clinic. The doctors were able to use shallower incisions, thereby reducing trauma to the critical blood vessels deeper in the scalp. Hasson & Wong hair transplant clinic produces premiere results on regular basis and are known as masters of the industry.



Dr. Victor Hasson of Hasson & Wong Hair Transplant Clinic is going to be on his European tour in March 2013. His European schedule is as follows:



About Hasson & Wong Hair Transplant Clinic

Hasson & Wong is a premiere hair transplant clinic run by two world renowned hair transplant surgeons, Dr. Victor Hasson and Dr. Jerry Wong, inventors of the lateral slit technique with over 15000 hair transplant surgeries. Please visit Hasson & Wong Hair Transplant clinic website to learn more about hair transplants.



