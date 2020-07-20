Famous Idaho Rapper IceTre Releases New Album

Pocatello, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- American songwriter, producer, and recording artist, IceTre released his new album titled, "Slime To Tha 5". The 28-year-old rapper posted the album art on his official Instagram. The design was handled by Blazington Music Group.



IceTre is a very popular musician from the northwest. His progressive mind set into the musical world is peaking at new levels. Almost every song of his is signature sauce'd with the energy and concise presentation that the fans love especially his new ones. His name rings bells throughout his state as he is the top musician from his home state of Idaho.



"Slime To Tha 5" is a clear representation of an artist who understands the way the music game is; No games being played, just hard work and dedication. Music is a hobby in some eyes while some see it as a lifestyle befitting for them and their peers. Many songs on this album seem to be lined up correctly with the musician who creates them. The vibes are on point which further establishes IceTre as an artist amongst the rest.



The favorite record from the 9-track project is the song "Don't Mess With Us", which is a bouncy, stand-alone interlude featuring vocals only from his son. The song immediately kicks in with high volume energy that makes you want to get on your feet. An impressive feature as his son is only 5 years old. The album is packed full of surprises.



