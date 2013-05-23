Famous Kels Ft. Beyonce "Im Worth It" New Single & Famous Kels Joins Beyonce on World Tour

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Famous Kels is not your average looking celebrity. Famous Kels aka Kelley Morgan is the opposite of what most people usually see when it comes to celebrities. Famous Kels stands 6 foot 4 inches tall and 245 pounds of rock muscle which is a giant compared to most. Famous Kels new single is equivalent to his physical demeanor, which is big and strong.



“I’m Worth It featuring Beyonce'' has placed him on a worldwide radar from fans everywhere. He is now touring with Beyonce on the “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.” Famous Kels hit single “I’m Worth It feat. Beyonce” has been played continuously throughout most clubs and radio stations around the world. True to his hard working nature, Famous Kels has more to offer in the coming year. His first album that is tentatively titled 'World Famous' is worked on under the production of hip-hop icons Kanye West and Eminem. It's definitely hard not to keep a constant stream of your lovable work when you're Famous Kels.



Since achieving worldwide media exposure, not much of his personal life is secret. There has been much speculation about the relationship between Famous Kels and superstar rapper Nicki Minaj. Since Famous Kels has joined Beyonce on her world tour, Famous Kels has signed a recording contract with Interscope Records.



Famous Kels was born on January 11th In Chicago, IL under the birth name Kelley Morgan. Many wonder how great Famous Kels will become due to him being sponsored by the Queen of Music, Mrs. Beyonce Carter. Famous Kels met DJ Drama who made the right decision to introduce him to Beyonce while recording her new album.



During this time, Famous Kels began to build a huge buzz from him mixtape single “Make it Clap” which was getting played by strip club dj’s in the South East Region. You may see Famous Kels in concert with Beyonce during her World Tour. Check ticket master for dates and locations.



You can listen Famous Kels new single with Beyonce at the following link to youtube.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqC9hqgPZB0



Contact Info:

Jae Cole Management

Paris Sinclair

2720 Broadway

New York, NY 10019

jcolemanagement@gmail.com

(917) 426-4648

http://www.facebook.com/OfficialFamousKels

http://www.instagram.com/OfficialFamousKels

http://www.youtube.com/FamousKels