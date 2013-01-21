Famous Music Celebrity Launches Weekly Radio Show on Universal Life Church Radio Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- On stage, Jesse Hughes is the lead singer for Eagles of Death Metal one of today's most popular groups. Behind the scene Jesse Hughes is a great family man and reverend. Yes Reverend Jesse Hughes an ordained Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida.



On Saturday, January 19th, 2013 singer, songwriter, entertainer, father, reverend Jesse Hughes added yet another title and that was Radio Host to his portfolio as he launched the Maiden Voyage of his weekly radio show on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. An excerpt taken from his radio show page states as follows: "10PM EST on Saturday's JOIN - Rev. Jesse Hughes from Eagles of Death Metal who became an ordained Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Rev Jesse will play old time Christian country and gospel, plus will have discussion that will expand upon the spiritual nature of music and what a glorious gift it is from our Master and Savior, Jesus Christ......Rev Jesse also intends to have some of his famous friends as guests where he can talk about how God has played a part in their lives."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com