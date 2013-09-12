Famous People at St. Augustine: The List Goes on and On

Saint Augustine, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Known as the oldest continuously occupied city in the whole of US, it comes as no surprise that St. Augustine is also home to some of the brightest and most trusted names in various industries.



The city of St. Augustine came to be one of the foremost tourist spots in the whole Florida due to the fact that it is a living testament to the various settlers that have come to the US at one point in time. Because of the changing of hands, St. Augustine bore a number of tourist attractions that belong to a number of different eras including the Spanish, the British, the pre-Flagler, and the Flagler era. However, not many people are aware that St. Augustine is also home to some of the world’s leading personalities. Some of these personalities include Jim Albrecht, John Alexander Armstrong, Richard Boone, Earl Cunningham, and Prince Achille Murat who happens to be the nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte.



If you are in the mood to be rubbing elbows with them, even if it is just in your mind, you might need to stay a few more days at St. Augustine. To make your stay more comfortable, you can book yourself in any of the downtown St Augustine Florida hotels. One such hotel that would have you living in style would be the Hampton Inn St. Augustine.



The Hampton Inn St. Augustine certainly leaves up to its name. It welcomes guests with a wide variety of amenities including in-room wired as well as wireless Internet, use of swimming pool, access to onsite fitness center, and free use of the business center. The Hampton Inn only has 53 rooms so you can be sure that your stay would be relaxing.



About Hampton Inn

For more information, as well as to book a room, head to http://www.dodbusopps.com/10002/23.htm



For Media Contact:

Hampton Inn St. Augustine-Historic District

2050 North Ponce de Leon Blvd.,

Saint Augustine, Florida, 32084, USA

Phone: (904) 829-1996

Fax: (904) 829-1988

http://www.dodbusopps.com/10002/23.htm