JD Closeouts, LLC Offering Art Closeouts & Surplus

An assortment of art, including famous photographs, prints of well-known paintings like Van Gogh's "Starry Night, oil paintings and more are available for all time low prices as part of JD Closeout, LLC's art surplus closeout. The art must be bought in bulk to be eligible for the low prices that are currently available as part of the sale.



To help clear the art inventory, 8 X 10 framed pictures are available for 95 cents per picture when they are ordered in quantities of 250 pieces or higher. The pictures are mixed and randomly selected and shipped, including scenery, flowers, religious photos, animals, photos of celebrities and much more. Large and small lithos, oil paintings, frames and more are available for $175 per pallet as well, allowing you to sell an assortment of cheaper prints and nicer oil paintings and framed art in your store for less.



The sale will continue until stock runs out currently, and then other closeout items will go on sale. Visit the site regularly for updated specials, and for more information about JD Closeouts, LLC and their art closeouts and surplus art, visit them online at http://www.jdcloseouts.com/.



About JD Closeouts, LLC

JD Closeouts, LLC is the best company for truckloads and pallets of closeout and surplus merchandise, including everything from art, books, clothes, electronics and beyond. To help increase their product lines, JD deals with more than 25 large department stores and catalogue companies in the US, bringing their overstocked supplies to smaller clients at significantly lower prices.