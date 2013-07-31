Famous Stylist Nadia Afanaseva Is Now Offering Volume Eyelash Extension Training in New York

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Women have been swooning over eyelash extensions since many years now. There are many eyelash extension training experts which are available for the utmost convenience of all people in various locations of the world. The reason why eyelash extensions are so popular amongst women these days is because of the fact that they enhance their overall beauty. The extensions have a long-lasting and gorgeous effect which really cannot be acquired from anything else.



Eyelash extensions training by Nadia Afanaseva is surely one-of-a-kind since it allows women to get to know all there is about eyelash and the many ways through which they can be extended by using the most advanced equipment and techniques. All the interested candidates are recommended to enroll for the training program at the earliest convenience since it tends to cover topics like eyelash correction, application, removal, techniques, structure, history, types and the principles of extensions. The basic training is great for all those women who are newbies and wish to acquire sound knowledge and an adequate amount of information regarding the matter. The workshops will be conducted for all the women in order to spread the knowledge step-by-step in great detail.



2D 3D Volume training is also available for all those who are interested in it. The volume eyelash extension program is not only highly convenient but it also allows women to know everything about 2-8D eyelash extensions in the long run. The other topics also cover the correction and removal of volume lash extensions in the long run.



When it comes to premium quality eyelash extensions, women are recommended to try out since it is a renowned place for all kinds of eyelash extensions. The experienced staff and certified professionals are known to do a great job in recreating the look of the eyelashes of many individuals. The Hollywood volume eyelashes are also available and surely will be covered in the eyelash training for the utmost convenience of all the newbies. There is a separate course for beginners but people can also enroll for the workshops and the eyelash extension course if they want.



The basic training involves grooming of both the upper as well as lower lashes. Topics like art of communication and advertisement are also covered in the volume extension course for the convenience of all the new learners. The entire process for eyelash extensions is quite and hardly takes more than 3 hours or so, enabling women to enjoy beautiful eyelashes for a good while.



