Famous UK Indian Psychic Guruji, Now Specializing in Black Magic & Curse Removal

London and Birmingham based Indian spiritual healer & Astrologer Guruji, has been responsible for helping hundreds of people from countries all over the world. His work involves the removal of black magic spells and reuniting partners after break-ups in their relationships.



His reputation as a black magic curse removal specialist and love psychic has grown steadily over the past 40 years, having inherited his psychic powers from his father, who himself inherited the skills from his father.



Guruji has been practicing at his Birmingham, UK office for many years now and has recently opened a practice in Southall, London. Guruji has made accurate predictions for many VIPs, Film Stars, Businessmen and Raja, Maharaja.



He has followers in 60 countries including England, U.S.A, Germany, France, Norway, India, Holland, Denmark, Nepal, Africa, Austria, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.



Guruji was the guest of British Airways and he did a road show on Heathrow, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester Airports. This road show was considered a roaring success.



The evil practices of black magic, witchcraft & voodoo



To describe someone who practices black magic would be to liken them to a master of the dark arts or an occult practitioner or even a devil worshipper. There is obviously a spiritual connection and the practice often involves the calling of evil spirits to empower the practitioner in their unworldly deeds.



Like witchcraft, black magic involves casting spells on people, which can bring about disastrous consequences for the victim. Even the victim’s family can suffer as a result of the spell, which can sometimes go undetected for years.



A run of bad luck might just be put down to a bad phase or be blamed on the economic climate. Continuous ill health might just be accepted as “one of those things”, and not associated with a black magic spell at all.



In a recent statement London spiritual healer Guruji said, “Black magic and voodoo is still practiced in Asia and parts of Africa, where it can be a serious problem for many people. I have removed black magic spells from people who have experienced problems with their personal relationships and even marriage break-ups.”



He added, “In much more serious cases the sufferer has experienced serious bouts of ill-health, and these conditions take much longer to alleviate.”



Love psychic & spiritual healer Guruji can help couples and partners who have recently split and also those who have been separated over a period of time. He is not only known for removing black magic spells but is also an authority on psychic healing, spiritualism, Indian astrology, palm reading, face reading and numerology.



About Guruji

Guruji is a world famous UK based Indian psychic, astrologer and spiritualist serving his local community in Birmingham, UK and also commutes to Southall, London. He has been successfully operating his practice in the UK for more than 30 years.



