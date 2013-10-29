Nuenen, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- When it’s F1, it has to be Fan Fashion - a premium f1 shop offering the hottest F1 trends this season. They have a huge collection of exclusive F1 clothing easily satisfy F1 fans. They showcase a complete range of merchandise including everything from caps to jackets and more.



This online store, with its user friendly interface, is the best place to order F1 clothing. Easily purchase T-Shirts, Polo Shirts or Jackets. Their products can be sorted by either teams or drivers. Being a top-notch merchandising store, Fan Fashion ensures to cater to every customer’s merchandising needs.



In fact, be it Aston Martin Racing, BMW motorsports, Ferrari, Red Bull or any other team; products for all the established teams are available at Fan Fashion. Everything from Beach Towels, Caps, Diecast, Duvet Covers, Earplugs, Gilets, Jackets, Keyring, Kids Clothing, Ladies Clothing, Polo Shirts, Posters, Sunglasses, T-Shirts to Watches are available at Fan Fashion.



Whether it men’s, women’s or kids, all products are quality-made and tested. In fact, some of the best red bull soft shell jacket 2013 can be found at Fan Fashion. While elaborating on the kids clothing a spokesperson stated, “Here you will find a wide range of our F1 Kids clothing. Whether you are looking for t-shirts, jackets or caps. You will definitely find what you are looking for to give your kid a fashionable racing look.”



This online store provides a secure payment option to customers allowing them to pay safely for clothing and merchandise by credit card, Pay Pal or bank transfer. They ship worldwide and all products starting 50 euro and higher will be shipped free of charge within the Netherlands.



About fanfashion.eu

FanFashion.eu is an online store that looks forward to providing its customer with the best motorsport merchandise and apparel at the cheapest possible prices. The company does its business all over Europe and has been functioning excellently. The company deals in merchandise and apparel from all the racing teams from MotoGP, Formula 1, WRC and WTCC.

For more details visit http://www.fanfashion.eu/.