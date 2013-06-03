Fan Fashion Introduces Special Weekly Offer on Its Red Bull Racing Merchandise

Nuenen, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- This week, Fan fashion is offering a special discount on Red Bull Racing Layover Trolley (€ 50 less), available in its Red Bull Racing Merchandise collection. The promotion is subjected to end on May 27 ’13.



A spokesperson from Fan Fashion elaborates further the features of the Red Bull Racing Trolley by stating, “Made up of 1680D polyester, this trolley has a 46 liter volume (60l X 97w X 31d cm3), ensuring to expand at greater capacity. Its interiors feature a padded garment sleeve with strap closure and two side zipper pockets.”



He further adds, “The trolley also comes with two deep zipper mesh pockets for extra storage and, on the outside, features two large zipper pockets for quick access and two easy grip handles to fit comfortably in carriers’ hands. This trolley offers its carriers with optimal mobility with its in-line skate wheels and retractable handles.”



The extreme comfortable and light in weight Red Bull Racing trolley can now be purchased from Fan Fashion safe and secure online store. “The promotion will be applied automatically at checkout”, ensures the spokesperson for the f1 shop.



Fan Fashion offers free shipping within Netherlands; only if, the order amount exceeds €50. The f1 store also guarantees to deliver its customers with the items speedily through its express shipping (with track and trace code).



“The delivery clearly depends on customers’ destination and the shipment option”, the spokesperson elaborates, “For standard shipping within Europe, Fan Fashion guarantees to deliver the item within 2-5 business days while for outside Europe, the delivery might take 3-7 business days.”



About Fan Fashion

Fan Fashion is an online store that looks forward to provide its customer with the best motorsport merchandise and apparels at cheapest possible prices. The company does its business all across Europe and has been functioning excellently. The company deals in merchandises and apparels from all the racing teams from MotoGP, Formula 1, WRC and WTCC.



For further details, visit them at http://www.fanfashion.eu/ or just ring them at +31 85 40 11 45 9 33