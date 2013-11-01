Fan Fashion Launches Sebastian Vettel Shop Offering Winner of 2013 World Formula 1 Indian GP Merchandise

Nuenen, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Fan Fashion adds more fuel to the F1 frenzy through its Sebastian Vettel shop, an ideal place to get the latest merchandise for the winner of the 2013 World Formula 1 Indian GP. The offered Sebastian Vettel collection includes T-shirts, sunglasses, caps and other products procured from worldwide stock. This is Vettel's fourth consecutive title, and for all those who feel overwhelmed by the grand performance and want to openly declare their love for the champion, Fan Fashion's Sebastian Vettel merchandise is a perfect way to do it. In addition to being trendy, the clothes and accessories are very affordable and customers can also get express shipping along with a tracking code.



Fan Fashion has carved out a place of trust among Formula 1 fans by offering exclusive f1 apparel. The accessories not only enhance the passion for the sport but also increase the excitement of watching motor sports action. Fans can browse through an all-inclusive range of jacket, shirts, etc. belonging to renowned brands such as Ferrari, Mercedes AMG, Renault, McLaren and many more. This customer-oriented online F1 store categorizes according to F1 drivers and teams so that admirers can easily choose their favorite products. Elaborating on the tradition of 100% satisfaction for customers, a representative stated, “We want to serve you with a wide variety of products and the best service. You may need to cancel your order after you have placed it online. You can cancel your order before we have indicated that the products have been shipped, and you will receive a refund.”



In addition to this, if the delivered products don't fit, the unworn product can be returned within seven days and Fan Fashion will deliver another size as soon as possible.



About Fan Fashion

Fan Fashion is an online store that looks forward to providing its customer with the best Motorsport merchandise and apparel at the cheapest possible prices. The company does its business all across Europe and has been functioning excellently. The company deals in merchandise and apparel from all the racing teams from MotoGP, Formula 1, WRC and WTCC.



For further details, visit them at http://www.fanfashion.eu/ or phone them at +31 85 40 11 45 9 33.