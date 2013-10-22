Nuenen, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Known for bringing exclusive f1 apparel for the passionate Motorsport fans, Fan Fashion now introduces exclusive f1 clothing for fans. Being a top notch merchandising store, Fan Fashion ensures to cater all kinds of merchandising needs along with providing all the latest accessories.



Whether they are T-Shirts, Polo Shirts or Jackets from the hottest F1 clothing makers around, Fan Fashion has everything for the Motorsport fans. In fact, products from some of the established brands like Mercedes GP, Ferrari, McLaren, and Renault are available for customers at this online f1 store.



The store showcases every possible feature to be a user friendly option for customers while shopping. The online store allows customers to sort products on the basis of the team they are supporting. This formula1 merchandise has products from renowned teams like Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes AMG, Lamborghini, Lotus F1 Team, BMW Motorsport, Caterham, Red Bull Racing, amongst others.



Moreover, their merchandises can also be further categorized on the basis of the f1 drivers, making it extremely convenient for fans to locate and buy their favorite product easily. While elaborating further, a representative added, “Choose here F1 merchandise from your favorite driver: Kimi Raikkonen, Felipe Massa, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Jenson Button or Nico Rosberg”



They ship every order worldwide and all orders from 50 euro and higher will be shipped free of charge within the Netherlands. All payments being made by a secured connection allow customers to pay safely for racing fan clothing and merchandise at this fan shop by credit card, Pay Pal or bank transfer.



About fanfashion.eu

FanFashion.eu is an online store that looks forward to provide its customer with the best Motorsport merchandise and apparels at cheapest possible prices. The company does its business all across Europe and has been functioning excellently. The company deals in merchandise and apparels from all the racing teams from MotoGP, Formula 1, WRC and WTCC



For more details, please visit http://www.fanfashion.eu/

Contact:-

Phone: -+31 85 40 11 45 9

Fax: -+31 23 890 19 45