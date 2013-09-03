Fan Fashion Now Offers Worldwide Shipping of F1 Merchandise

Nuenen, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The F1 store offers products for all leading F1 participants such as Red Bull racing merchandise, McLaren merchandise and many more to its customers.



A representative from the company said, “We use a flat shipping rate that includes all shipping, handling and packaging. If the order amount is above € 50, - we don't charge you any shipping and handling costs for destination in the Netherlands.”



“This F1 store has the complete lines of T-Shirts, Polo Shirts and Jackets from the hottest F1 clothing makers around. Mercedes GP, Ferrari, McLaren, Renault are well-established brand names available for you at this online store.” he further added



The company offers free shipping in the Netherlands on an order of above € 50 and worldwide shipping at nominal charges. The company delivers the product to the customers within the promised time period. In the European Union, they deliver the product within 2-5 days and outside EU they deliver the products in 3-7 days. The company houses all the F1 clothing and accessories such as mugs, polo shirts, key rings, caps and many others for formula1 fans.



Customers may browse through the online portal of the company to purchase Ferrari merchandise from the store which also offers products from various other established names such as Red Bull, Mercedes, Ducati, Lamborghini, etc. amongst others for all those who are fascinated with the Formula One Teams. Nonetheless, the material used in these products is of top notch quality to ensure the users get a better experience using them.



About Fan Fashion

Fan Fashion is an online store that looks forward to provide its customer with the best Motorsport merchandise and apparels at cheapest possible prices. The company does its business all across Europe and has been functioning excellently. The company deals in merchandise and apparels from all the racing teams from MotoGP, Formula 1, WRC and WTCC.



For further details, visit them at http://www.fanfashion.eu/Red-Bull-Racing-2013/c-1-479/ or just ring them at +31 85 40 11 45 9.