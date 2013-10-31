Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Fancl Corporation : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Fancl Corporation : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Fancl Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Fancl Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Fancl Corporation"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Fancl Corporation (Fancl) is a manufacturer and marketer of cosmetics and nutritional supplements. The company's product portfolio includes various preservative-free cosmetics, skin care products, hair care products, body care products, undergarments, kale juice products, germinated brown rice and various supplements. The company offers skin care products under the brands of FANCL and ATTENIR. Fancl products are sold through three channels: mail order (including online sales), directly operated retail stores, and wholesale. It operates six manufacturing facilities in Japan. The company operates in Japan, the US, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, China and Hong Kong. Fancl is headquartered in Naka-ku, Yokohama, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Fancl Corporation



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