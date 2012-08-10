Fancy a Holiday That Provides Hollywood-style Glamour Simply visit SFancy a Holiday That Provides Hollywood-style Glamour Simply Visit Scotland, Says LovetoEscape.com

Scotland, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Leading the charge is Disney/Pixar’s fabulous new animated adventure Brave - set entirely in the Scottish Highlands. The Scottish Government has endorsed a huge global marketing push around the launch of Brave to promote domestic tourism. The £7m marketing tie-up marks the first time Disney has teamed up with any country’s tourism board, on this scale, around the launch of one of its movies.



But Brave is only the tip of the iceberg – at least six other major Hollywood movies, including four of this summer’s blockbusters, have taken advantage of Scottish landscapes for location shooting. It means that more people than ever, from home and abroad, are going to be looking for holidays in Scotland.



LovetoEscape.com have combined their professional passion for helping better holidays to happen with their love of movies to produce a fun and surprising new search category based around “Scotland on Film” People can now research their ideal holiday properties based around the locations of their favourite movies – as well as taking advantage of a host of other specialised search categories.



As the trend towards ‘staycationing’ in the UK increases, and more people grow accustomed to researching their holidays online, they are increasingly booking according to more refined specifications – whether that means pet-friendly accommodation, disabled-access, greater luxury, or simply “Dad, I want to see where they made Harry Potter!”



LovetoEscape.com has been described as a breath of fresh air in the world of Online Accommodation Services. As owners themselves, the three founders of LovetoEscape know that the personal touch is key to satisfying their guests. Traditionally, that means everything from a warm welcome, clean sheets and a hearty breakfast, to sound advice on the best local restaurants.



But in today's increasingly connected world, the quality of web presence is just as important to the success of a business. LovetoEscape.com has been specifically designed to provide the most stress-free and accurate online "dating agency" for accommodation owners and holiday seekers to connect. Their detailed search capabilities continue to give LovetoEscape an edge over competitors. The result is a genuine community, resulting in more site traffic, more quality referrals and more repeat business.



