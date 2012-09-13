Fancy Dress for Halloween Is Now Available from Momo Fashions

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Halloween is right around the corner and across the UK, fans of the holiday are already busy planning their spooky costumes and accessories.



A recently-launched website called Momo Fashions is already getting a lot of attention for its vast selection of Halloween fancy dress, coloured contact lenses, wigs, skulls and goth decorations and more that will help make this year’s festivities especially memorable.



In addition to a wide variety of newly-stocked Halloween items, the UK-based website features Where’s Wally fancy dress items; 118 118 socks and knickers; clothes and tights with a neon theme, bags and accessories, cross prints t-shirts, retro 80s fancy dress, and Festival footwear.



Momo Fashions also features the popular Hello Kitty logo on children’s shoes, sandals and slippers, as well as other types of character footwear. Slogan vest tops and leggings with fashionable prints like crosses and gothic themes that are currently in high demand can also be found on the website.



Momo Fashions originally started as an eBay shop that prided itself on offering great customer service, products and fast postings. After receiving a lot of great reviews and feedback from its customers, the shop’s owner decided to offer a broader range of products through the website. The goal of Momo Fashions is to give customers a wide selection of fantastic items as well as the ability to purchase all of their items from one convenient location.



This feature is also true for the new line of Halloween fashions; because Momo Fashions has so many holiday-themed products in stock and is adding in new items every day, most customers will be able to find everything they need from the website.



With the new site, Momo Fashions wants to continue to offer its customers the best choices, products, and posts. For people who like to purchase what they need at the last minute, it’s a great place to do so as items ship out so quickly. The owner of Momo Fashions believes strongly in offering customers a vast selection of high quality products, outstanding customer service, and fast returns. And, in order to encourage customers to come back time and time again for more fancy dress items and other products, the website features a safe internet shopping experience.



Using the website is easy; customers are welcome to visit at any time and browse through the plethora of products. Handy category tabs at the top of the home page make it easy for shoppers to find what they are looking for.



For example, clicking on “Clothing” will bring customers to a page that features colourful photos and descriptions of the various clothing merchandise Momo Fashions sells. Customers who are in the market for glamorous bird print dresses will not be disappointed with a beautiful silky looking sleeveless bird print dress with pleating at the bottom and a lovely pattern of birds flying across the 100% polyester material.



About Momo Fashions

Momo Fashions specialises accessories like bags and other fashionable items, scarves, and most importantly, fancy dress. The UK-based website just introduced its wide assortment of Halloween fancy dress and other holiday-related items. For more information, please visit http://www.momofashions.co.uk