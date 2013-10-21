Fancy Ladies Brings Up Major Discounts for Customers Worldwide

Shenzhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- FancyLadies is a global ultimate fashion destination that is aimed at providing women all over the world with that fashion forward statement in the today's fashion world. Fancy Ladies is based in Hong Kong and has it’s warehouse, customer service centre and QC department in Shenzen a neighbouring city. Quality is guaranteed as all products are supplied by trusted manufacturers. In the spirit of Halloween FancyLadies has decided to bring up a major discount on selected Halloween outfits as well qualifying free shipping on these selected items. Furthermore autumn dresses have been discounted as well as shoes ad many more. This is a part of FancyLadies celebrating Halloween with their customer base.



Fancy Ladies has put in place four distinct discounts. Halloween is around the corner and as such FancyLadies has decided to join in the celebration and give 20% and 25% discounts on selected items. Halloween selected items will include a free shipping on all amounts to $69. The Halloween promotion is running till the 25th of October 2013. This means customers are set to gain on some free shipping for getting their Halloween outfit from FancyLadies which could be at 20% or 25% Discount. The autumn dresses have been reduced as well. This means for all 2013 autumn dresses there is a 28% discount up for grabs. Some of these dresses go as low as $20 which basically means customers are buying them for next to nothing. The shoes to match are also on the discounts. For every pair of heels purchased the customer is entitled to $5 off. Furthermore selected shoes have a discount attached to them and the discount range is from 6% to as high as 15%. Club dresses are something that has always caught the eye. As such FancyLadies had decided to let women have easier access to these. Club wear all has been tagged with a 25% discount on all purchases.



The big bargain in this series of discounts from FancyLadies is the discount and free shipping on Corsets and this includes cheap steel boned corsets. Selected corsets carry a discount that ranges from 15% to as much as 50%. For the corsets FancyLadies is offering free shipping on all items for the amount to $99. Leggings on sale also have discounts to them and as such customers are set to win big in this deal.



About FancyLadies

FancyLadies is a web based fashion destination that aims to provide women with an ultimate fashion solution specializing in Wedding and Occasion Dresses, Women’s Clothing and Shoes, Accessories, Beauty as well as Health. Fancy Ladies aims to become the number one fashion destination online through consistent provision of quality to customers world wide



-Contact Information:

FancyLadies

Shenzhen Openergroup Technology Company

2nd floor, Science and technology Building,

105 Meihua Road, Futian,

Shenzhen, China

+7180 865-8798

Website url: http://www.fancyladies.com