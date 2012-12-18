Fanfare - Volume One: New Fantasy Action-Comedy Graphic Novel Poised to Take Country by Storm.

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Every few years the graphic novel scene is hit with a game-changing new release. The most current hot-property novel is Derrick Foreman’s ‘Fanfare – Volume One’. Having built huge local buzz around his work, Foreman is now on a mission to spread the word as far as possible.



Synopsis:



“The story is a fantasy action-comedy about a demon moving from his home planet (Spera) to majority human populated planet (Chevarr) and takes it over. He then threatens to destroy his home world and hides within the Chevarr.



As a result, demons flood to Chevarr to challenge him, but they come across various problems with each other and their ability to survive on the planet. A human named Adel decides to create a group to challenge this foe but many problems arise.



For starters, there is no real leadership among them and they are lost and confused about the rules and regulations that are built to survive this chaotic environment.”



As the author explains, his novel is unlike anything else currently on the market.



“This story is important because it takes the path less chosen among graphic novels. It is a character driven story instead of plot-based one which requires massive amounts of time and creativity but will provide many twists and will not get stale as it progresses,” says Foreman, Owner of Dimensional Rifts Productions.



He continues, “Also, the story is very meaningful and there are events that we can attribute to our own lives.”



With demand high for his story, Foreman agrees that the time has come to launch his work on the national stage.



“We have had an overwhelming response to the local marketing we have done for Fanfare. It’s really proven the book’s concept well and allowed us to build a lot of pride out of our work. We now want to scale things up and take the book out to the entire nation,” he adds.



In an effort to raise funds for his venture, Foreman is currently running a campaign on the world-famous crowd funding website, KickStarter.com.



Those backing the project can be rewarded with everything from complimentary copies of the novel through to permanent spots as delegates within the book’s assembly. With such a unique range of perks on offer, fans of the graphic novel genre are poised to flock in their droves to provide financial backing.



More information can be found at: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fanfare/fanfare-volume-2?ref=live



About the Author:

I was very interested in writing as a teenager but did not pursue it professionally until I almost completed college. My brother, “Andrew” and I would always joke around about writing stories and what we would do differently than others. The next thing I know, he changed his major from Electronics Tech to Art and I was building a solid foundation for Fanfare.